Addressing Roots of Terrorism Only Way to Ensure Global Security - Cyprus Envoy

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On March 22, an attacker, identified as 52 year-old Khalid Masood, drove his car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in the center of London. He then attempted to enter the parliament building armed with a knife. The attack resulted in the death of five people, including the attacker, and at least 50 people injured. The Daesh terrorist group, which is banned in Russia, has claimed responsibility for the London attack.

"The whole humanity, all the countries have to unite because you cannot stop ‘lone wolfs’, but you need to change the whole mentality of these people and to find the roots of what is creating this and to try to solve it at that level," Kasoulides said.

Kasoulides expressed confidence that all countries realize they could not fight against terrorism alone.

"Without international cooperation, without all the countries working together, without changing a lot of things in attitudes, in people lives and fighting this ideology of hate, we are always going to be vulnerable," Kasoulides added.

The London attack came on the one-year anniversary of three coordinated bombings in Brussels, two at an airport and one in the center of the Belgian capital that was carried out by Daesh terrorists and resulted in the deaths of 32 people and injured 300.