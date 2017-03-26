Register
22:25 GMT +326 March 2017
Live
    Search
    The nuclear icebreaker 50 Years of the Victory in the Arctic Ocean

    'Comparing Apples & Oranges': New Report Urges US to Develop Arctic Like Russia

    © Sputnik/ Vera Kostamo
    World
    Get short URL
    0 15321

    Analysts in the US have called on the government to invest more in the Arctic in order to rival Russia's economic development there, but such a comparison is misplaced, Heather Exner-Pirot, Managing Editor of the Arctic Yearbook, told Radio Sputnik.

    The Arctic should be a greater priority for US foreign policy, according to a new report by the US think tank, Council on Foreign Relations.

    The report, entitled "Arctic Imperatives: Reinforcing U.S. Strategy on America's Fourth Coast," urges that the US take advantage of the Arctic's warming climate, to stake a claim to the resources which are being opened up by melting Arctic sea ice.

    The US is lagging behind other Arctic nations that have "updated their strategic and commercial calculations to take advantage of the changing conditions stemming from the opening of the region," the report wrote.

    It compared Russia's investment in Arctic infrastructure with that of the US. For example, Russia has about 40 icebreakers, including half-a-dozen of the most powerful nuclear icebreakers. China is building a third icebreaker, but the US only has two operational ice-breaking ships.

    A Russian nuclear-powered attack submarine
    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Ankov
    Masters of the Arctic: Russia to Permanently Station Submarines in Icy North
    Heather Exner-Pirot, Strategist for Outreach and Indigenous Engagement at University of Saskatchewan and Managing Editor of the Arctic Yearbook told Radio Sputnik that such comparisons are misplaced because of the vastly different situations that the countries are in.

    "The US is often grappling with the fact that they are losing the race with Russia. They only have two working ice-breakers, they could probably use one or two more, but the situations are so different," Exner-Pirot said.

    "Russia, of course, has a Northern Sea Route, you're exporting through the Northern Sea Route and you're bringing materials in so that you can export oil, mining, that kind of thing."

    "In the Alaskan Arctic, there isn't a lot happening, so people say, 'we need more ice-breakers, we need more ports,' there isn't really a great economic case for it."

    The Yury Dolgoruky nuclear-powered submarine
    © Photo: Press-service of JSC "PO "Sevmas"
    Russian Nuclear Submarines Hold Underwater Torpedo 'Duel' in Arctic
    "Certainly, the US needs to have search-and-rescue capability, they need to be able to enforce their own laws, especially environmental laws, fishing laws, shipping, those kinds of things. But it's simply apples and oranges."

    Russia and Canada's greater development of their Arctic resources are reflective of their identity as Arctic nations, whereas the US has traditionally seen the Arctic in foreign policy terms, Exner-Pirot said.

    "When they obsess about the law of the sea or ice-breakers, again it's because they primarily see the Arctic through a lens of 'it's an ocean.' Whereas the Russian Arctic is a fifth of the country's GDP, there's a couple more million people in the Arctic than anyone else has. Even Alaska only has about 750,000 people and only about 50,000 of those are in what it considers its Arctic."

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed! 

    Related:

    US, Russia Join 6 Arctic States in Pact to Cooperate in Maritime Emergencies
    Real Cold War: Global Tensions Pave Way for Militarization of Arctic
    Arctic, Antarctic Sea Ice Cover Shrinks to Record Low in February – NOAA
    Tags:
    United States, Russia, Arctic
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Celebrated in the Streets: Politicians Immortalized by Striking Graffiti Images
    Celebrated in the Streets: Politicians Immortalized by Striking Graffiti Images
    Little Shop of Terror
    Little Shop of Terror
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok