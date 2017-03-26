UAE to Exceed Obligations Under Oil Output Cut Deal by 15-33% - Energy Minister

© AP Photo/ Hasan Jamali, File UAE Energy Chief, Russia's Novak Discuss Need for Oil Output Compliance

–

KUWAIT CITY (Sputnik)The UAE expects to fulfill its obligations under the global deal on reducing oil output by 115-133 percent, Mazrouei said during a press conference after a meeting of ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC oil producers in Kuwait City.

On November 30, 2016, OPEC countries agreed on reducing oil production by 1.2 million barrels per day for the first six months of 2017, with a daily cartel-wide cap standing at 32.5 million barrels. Non-OPEC countries agreed to reduce output by 558,000 barrels a day.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!