US Sanctions Over Nonproliferation Act Not to Hurt Russia - Russian Lawmaker

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On Saturday, the United States imposed sanctions on eight Russian companies over the Nonproliferation Act (INKSNA) in connection with the Iran, North Korea and Syria.

"These sanctions will not cause damage to us, we are accustomed to such sanctions. Moreover, in terms of foreign trade, relations with the US cannot stand comparison even with the EU," Ozerov said.

He added that the accusation against Russia were baseless.

The United States imposed sanctions on 150th Aircraft Repair Plant, Aviaexport, Bazalt, Kolomna Design Bureau of Machine-Building (KBM), Rosoboronexport (ROE), Ulyanovsk Higher Aviation Academy of Civil Aviation (UVAUGA), Ural Training Center for Civil Aviation (UUTsCA), Zhukovskiy and Gagarin Academy (Z&G Academy).

