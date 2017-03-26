Oil Output Cut Deal Extension Being Discussed at Ministerial Meeting in Kuwait

–

KUWAIT CITY (Sputnik)The issue of oil output cut deal extension has been discussed at informal ministerial meeting in Kuwait City yesterday and will be discussed today, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Sunday.

"Our agreement provides for such an opportunity, we have discussed these issues yesterday and will discus, I think, today," Novak told reporters.

He declined to reveal Russia's position on the issue but promised to do it after the meeting.

The overall level of implementation of the oil output cut agreement in February was at 94 percent, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Sunday.

"We have discussed this [implementation] and made an assessment that February showed even more positive dynamics. We have a positive attitude in general, we have a total implementation of 94 percent," Novak told reporters.

He added that the members of the oil cut deal monitoring committee reiterated the need for the complete implementation of the agreement.

