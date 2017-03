© Sputnik/ Alexander Natruskin Iran to Present New Contracts for Russian Companies on March 27

Kuwait City (Sputnik)Iran will present new oil contracts to Russian companies in Moscow on Monday, an official of Russian Energy Ministry told Sputnik.

"The presentation will take place in Moscow," the official said.

On Saturday, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said that Iran planned to give presentation on new contracts for Russian companies on Monday.

