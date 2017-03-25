Erdogan Says Turkey May Hold Referendum on EU Accession Talks

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Turkey could hold a referendum on whether to continue the accession talks with the European Union, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday.

"After the referendum on April 16, we could hold a referendum on the continuation of talks on the accession to the European Union," Erdogan said speaking at the southern city of Antalya as aired on NTV.

The relations between Turkey and the European Union have deteriorated due to the refusal of several European governments, including the Netherlands and Germany, to allow Turkish ministers to hold campaign meetings with local expat communities ahead of the Turkish constitutional amendments referendum, aimed at expanding presidential powers.

Formal talks on Turkey's accession to the bloc started in 2005. In March 2016, its candidature received a boost as it signed a migration deal with the European Union.

However, the talks have been repeatedly suspended due to various obstacles, including the European Union's objections regarding the clampdown by the Turkish government on those suspected of ties to organizers of the failed coup in July 2016.

