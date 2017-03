© REUTERS/ Sergei Karpukhin Russia Could Cut Oil Production at Faster Pace - Energy Minister Novak

–

KUWAIT CITY (Sputnik)Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak will hold talks with Kuwaiti Oil Minister Issam Abdulmohsen Almarzooq later on Saturday, Russian Energy Ministry’s representative told reporters.

"A meeting is planned, it has not yet begun," the representative said answering the question about the possibility of Novak's meeting with Almarzooq.

The representative added that the main issues to be discussed at the meeting concerned energy cooperation between the two countries.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!