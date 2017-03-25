Register
    PICTURES OF THE YEAR 2014 A Seleka fighter wears a hat that reads Bocou Harame, in a reference to the Islamist militant group Boko Haram, in the town of Bria, in this April 9, 2014 file photo

    Next French Leader Should Boost Ties With Russia on Anti-Terror Fight - Lawmaker

    Under the new French leadership, France and Russia have to strengthen cooperation in several important areas for the peace in the world such as anti-terrorism, multipolar world, security and development in Africa to defeat Boko Haram, according to a member of the European Parliament's Subcommittee on Security and Defense from France.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — France's next leader should cooperate with Russia in order to respond to today's challenges, including such security threats in Africa as Boko Haram insurgency, to create a multipolar equitable world order and foster effective economic ties in a wake of the eurozone crisis, a member of the European Parliament's Subcommittee on Security and Defense from France told Sputnik on Saturday, a day after French presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen's visit to Moscow.

    "Under the new French leadership, [France and Russia] have to strengthen our cooperation in several important areas for the peace in the world such as anti-terrorism, multipolar world, security and development in Africa to defeat Boko Haram. We can cooperate in security and defense questions as permanent members of the United Nations, tighten economic cooperation amid the euro zone crisis," Jean-Luc Schaffhauser said.

    On Thursday, Le Pen visited Russia at the invitation of senior Russian lawmaker Leonid Slutsky as part of cooperation program between Russian parliamentarians and French political circles. During her trip, Le Pen met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and held meetings the senior Russian parliamentarians. She became the first French presidential candidate to meet Putin.

    "Le Pen’s trip was not a matter of partisan politics in a bid to boost her support among electorate but a trip to show that Russia and France are speaking common values and have common interests as countries," Schaffhauser noted.

    Speaking in Moscow about the international security, Le Pen appreciated Russia's efforts in countering international terrorism and stressed France's engagement in fighting this global threat. Recalling the latest deadly attack in the UK capital, she suggested cooperation between the French and Russian intelligence services.

    In one of her speeches, the French politician also highlighted that the two main challenges facing the world, namely, globalism and fundamentalism, threatened "peace and security through terror acts," promising to promote cooperation with Russia on all available levels, if elected.

    The National Front candidate is one of the main presidential competitors in the French election, the first round of which is scheduled for April 23. According to the recent polls, Le Pen has good chances of winning the first round, but is unlikely to win the second one.

