Toronto Schools Halt US Trips Over Travel Ban

The announcement by the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) came on Thursday, saying that the trips that are already scheduled will go on as planned, but no further trips will be booked.

“No student or staff trips to the US will be booked until further notice,” Malloy said. “It is my hope that our students, staff and parents will understand and support this difficult decision,” a statement by John Malloy, TDSB director of education, asserted.

The board also announced that if any pre-approved students are turned away at the border, the entire trip will be cancelled and students, parents and staff will be reimbursed for the costs.

"For the trips that will be continuing — should students with the appropriate documentation be denied entry to the US for no legitimate reason, the entire trip will return to Toronto and will not proceed," the statement continued.

The decision is based on Trump’s executive order to temporarily halt citizens from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the US. The order was blocked by judges in Hawaii and Maryland before it could go into effect and remains in legal limbo.

“We do not make this decision lightly, but given the uncertainty of these new travel restrictions and when they may come into effect, if at all, we strongly believe that our students should not be placed into these situations of potentially being turned away at the border,” Malloy added.

The Girl Guides of Canada, an organization similar to the Girl Scouts, has also cancelled all upcoming trips to the States over concerns that members would be turned away.

“Our operational decision to limit US travel at this time was a difficult one to make, but one based solely on ensuring all girls and women in guiding can fully participate in our guiding trips, no matter the destination,” the Girl Guides said in a statement.