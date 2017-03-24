© Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov Israel Denies Reports of Second Summoning of Envoy to Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russian and Israeli aviation authorities have reached agreement which granted Russian airlines Ural Airlines and Pegas Fly (also known as Ikar) permission to travel from Moscow region's Zhukovsky International Airport to Tel Aviv, the source in the Russian Ministry of Transport told Sputnik Friday.

"For the season of IATA summer schedule 2017 the two Russian airlines, Ural Airlines and Ikar, have planned flights from Zhukovsky to Tel Aviv. At the moment the agreement with the aviation authorities of Israel is reached on granting the permission to this air carriers for carrying out flights in accordance with the lodged applications," the source said.

According to the source, Israeli airlines have not yet made similar arrangements to start flights from Tel Aviv to Zhukovsky.

Media reported last week that Ural Airlines and Pegas Fly were expected to introduce Tel Aviv-bound in mid-March.

Israel had initially denied the airlines permission to fly, as the country’s authorities considered Zhukovsky to be the capital airport, and the quota of flights from Russia’s capital airports had already been exceeded. After the incident, the Russian Ministry of Transport gave Zhukovsky Airport a regional status.

The summer schedule of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) is effective from the end of March.

