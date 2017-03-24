Ukraine's Claim of Russian Role in Ex-Lawmaker's Killing Absurd - Kremlin

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Ukraine's accusations of Russian special services involvement in the shooting death of a former lawmaker in central Kiev are absurd, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday, expressing hope toward an impartial probe.

"These are absolutely absurd accusations, we hope that they do not mean a refusal to conduct a serious investigation," Peskov told reporters on Denis Voronenkov's assassination on Thursday.

