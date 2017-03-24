No Intention for Russia to Meddle in States' Affairs, Broad Contacts Needed

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russia does not intend to interfere in other countries' domestic affairs or elections but looks forward to contacts with an entire spectrum of politicians, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"Russia did not and does not intend to interfere in anyone's internal affairs or any electoral processes. But communication with the entire spectrum of political forces is what is wanted in Russia, what the Russian side is doing," Peskov told reporters.

He underscored the importance of "continuing to communicate with those forces that talk about the need to conduct bilateral dialogue to find solutions to existing issues."

Peskov pointed out that French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen's visit to Moscow at the invitation of Russian lawmakers on Friday presented "a great occasion to hold a meeting."

