Putin: 'We Must Join Forces in the Fight Against Terrorism'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed the need to unite efforts in combating terrorism at a meeting with French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen on Friday.

"We all live in such very difficult conditions. We must finally recognize the reality of this danger and join forces in the fight against terrorism," Putin said at the Kremlin.

He brought up an early Friday attack on a Russian National Guard post in the Chechen Republic where six servicemen and six assailants were killed as an example underscoring the need for joint anti-terrorist efforts.