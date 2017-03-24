Register
    Intra-Syria peace talks with UN Special Envoy for Syria at the Palais des Nations in Geneva (File)

    Geneva Talks Likely to Start With Governance, Anti-Terror Issues - Opposition

    Syrian opposition member said that intra-Syrian negotiations on Friday in Geneva are likely to start with discussions of governance and anti-terrorism issues, followed by the constitution and elections.

    Journalists stand outside the United Nations office in Geneva during the Geneva IV conference on Syria, Switzerland, February 23, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Pierre Albouy
    Cairo Platform Has ‘Modest’ Expectations From New Round of Geneva Talks – Official
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) The intra-Syrian negotiations on Friday in Geneva are likely to start with discussions of governance and anti-terrorism issues, followed by the constitution and elections, a Syrian opposition member told Sputnik.

    Preliminary meetings with sides to the talks got underway on Thursday ahead of substantive talks expected Friday.

    "There is a possibility that [negotiations] will begin with the discussion of the first and fourth 'baskets', that is the system of governance and the fight against terrorism," Moscow platform opposition member Nimrud Suleiman said.

    Suleiman said constitutional and election issues would be addressed afterward.

    "Apparently this is because of the priorities of the HNC [Riyadh-based High Negotiations Committee opposition] and Damascus delegations," he opined.

