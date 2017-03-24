Register
    Fighters from the Ahrar al-Sharqiya rebel group walk with their weapons during a training near the northern Syrian town of al-Rai, Syria March 20, 2017

    Syria's 'Zones of Stability': Why Washington's Plan May Come to a Standstill

    © REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
    World
    The United States has announced plans to create so-called zones of stability in Syria and Iraq in a bid to increase pressure on Daesh and al-Qaeda.

    US. army soldiers stand next a military vehicle in the town of Bartella, east of Mosul, Iraq, December 27, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
    Why Washington 'Should Change its Iraq and Syria-Centered Strategy' Against Daesh
    United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson signaled his readiness to set up so-called interim zones of stability in Syria and Iraq in order to further crack down on Daesh (ISIL/ISIS) and al-Qaeda, media reports said.

    Tillerson's announcement came as "ISIL has been losing ground in both Iraq and Syria, with three separate forces, backed by the United States, Turkey and Russia, advancing on the group's Syrian stronghold city of Raqqa," according to Al Jazeera.

    "The United States will increase its pressure on ISIS and al-Qaeda and will work to establish interim zones of stability, through ceasefires, to allow refugees to return home," Tillerson told a State Department meeting earlier this week.

    Defeating Daesh remains the "number one US goal in the region," according to Tillerson who did not elaborate on exact whereabouts of the "zones of stability" in Iraq and Syria.

    US soldiers stand near military vehicles, north of Raqqa city, Syria. File photo
    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    US soldiers stand near military vehicles, north of Raqqa city, Syria. File photo

    In an interview with the Russian online newspaper Vzglyad, Russian political analyst Taimur Dvidar pointed to the Americans'  already increased activity in Syria and Iraq before the announcement of planes to create the "zones of stability" there.

    "In northern Syria's Manbij, their presence has already divided the Kurds on the one hand and the Turks and their allies from the Free Syrian Army (FSA), on the other," he said.

    He added that the plans to set up the "zones of stability" in Iraq and Syria come as the Pentagon continues to work out a new strategy to fight terrorism in the Middle East.

    "I'd like to recall that the creation of these security zones is one of [US President] Donald Trump's pre-election promises. Also, this idea is in line with [Turkish President] Tayyip Erdogan's position. These security zones are most likely to become enclaves for those Syrian refugees who will return from Turkey," Dvidar said.

    Apache Helicopter Firing Rockets
    © Flickr/ Gonzalo Alonso
    Full Throttle: US Apache Helicopters to Take Part in Raqqa Operation
    Calling plans to create "the zones of stability" a "good intention," he said at the same time that the FSA has repeatedly signaled its desire to see al-Nusra Front militants in its ranks.

    "As a result, we can get the "security zones" which will be controlled by rather dubious people," Dvidar added.

    He stressed that for Russia, it is important that all actions in Syria be coordinated with the legitimate Syrian government and that the planned "zone of stability" should not be controlled by former terrorists.

    Yielding to demands of "the moderate opposition" in Syria, the US may fall into the same trap, Dvidar warned, referring to Iraq where he said Washington's actions finally led to the creation of the Daesh terrorist group.

    Russian military expert Anton Mardasov, for his part, told Vzglyad that de facto, the security zones mentioned by Tillerson have already been created and that these zones have yet to be legitimized.

    "In Iraq, these are numerous tent camps, while in Syria, these zones include refugee camps located, for example, in the northern province of Hasaka.In addition, some refugees are based near the Syrian-Jordanian border, where a French field hospital is operating," Mardasov said.

    He noted that there are two problematic regions in Syria where the creation of the "zones of stability" will be hard to implement.

    "First of all, this is the Syrian Kurdistan, where the Turks and their allies are fighting not only against Daesh, but also Kurdish  Self-Defense Forces from the Democratic Union," he said, describing Idlib as the second problematic region.

    A Turkish soldier on an armoured personnel carrier waves as they drive from the border back to their base in Karkamis on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern Gaziantep province, Turkey, August 27, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Umit Bektas/File
    Will Trump Sacrifice US-Turkish Relations for Raqqa Liberation?
    Summing up, Mardasov pointed out that de facto, there are all the pre-conditions for the formal creation of the security zones in Syria, but the Turkish factor and the misunderstanding between the "moderate opposition" and the Assad regime could become an obstacle to the US plans.

    "However, all these details are not so important to the United States because it is more focused on fighting Daesh in Raqqa," he concluded.

      avatar
      ivanwa88
      Syria nor Russia would allow these terrorist recruitment and training zones to exist if the US was really serious about getting the refugees back to Syria then they would be talking to Assad about compensation for there horrible 'mistake' in supporting terrorists to attack and dispose Assad and his government.

      All this virulent talk of Tillerson is about controlling Syria and pipeline routes and nothing else its time the US respected sovereignty and democracy after all Assad won overwhelming support from his people despite every effort including rape and torture to persuade Syrians to denounce Assad but they did not they don't want US forces there if Tillerson forces Syria hand ten of thousands of Americans will end up resting in Syrian soil even if they do succeed.
      ivanwa88
      Tillerson needs to talk about gifting Syria 150 Billion to rebuild its physical damage at least portions of that money should be pouring in now to Assad to start rebuilding and get refugees happily back in there homes.
      Even if Tillerson distributes that money to Russia in trust to start the rebuild if Tillerson wont give it to Assad's government.

      But where is the debate from Tillerson on compensation for Syria being endlessly and illegally bombed and it wants to build camps for millions of refugees with no where to go but revolt armed and trained and funded by the US and Saudi again to restart the war in 2 or 3 or 4 years time this time it would be even worse a tragedy with 100 times the casualties of the current conflict.
      No thanks Tillerson the world and especially Syrians and Russians know what your evil plan consists of its called toxic waste you keep it and spread it back home where it belongs.
