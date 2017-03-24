US Fighter Drops Fuel Tanks Into South Korean Lake

"The pilot abandoned the fuel tanks after detecting suspected problems with the fuselage. He unsuccessfully attempted to locate the tanks," an Air Force official told the Yonhap news agency.
The incident occurred last Wednesday not far from a US air base in the southwestern city of Gunsan. The official said they were searching for the tanks to prevent an oil leak. The tanks contained each some 360 gallons of fuel.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete It's called 'Lock On' ... External stores are shed so a fast reaction to a launch does not stress the wings and the aircraft can pull more G's. It would be nice to know the lake he bombed with kerosene. I wonder how many NK anti-aircraft missile systems were close to this lake.
Alan Reid