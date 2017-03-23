Register
20:06 GMT +323 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Wikileaks Truck

    WikiLeaks Press Briefing on Latest 'Vault-7' Release

    © Flickr/ Steve Rhodes
    World
    Get short URL
    0 49570

    Wikileaks founder Julian Assange is answering questions after 'Vault-7' new batch called 'Dark Matter' has been released.

     

    The lobby of the CIA Headquarters Building is pictured in Langley, Virginia, U.S.
    © REUTERS/ Larry Downing/Files
    'Dark Matter': Wikileaks Releases New Batch of 'Vault-7' on CIA Hacking Techniques
    The second batch of 'Vault-7' is called "Dark Matter."

    The "Dark Matter" contains documentation for several CIA projects that infect Apple Mac computer firmware eveloped by the CIA's Embedded Development Branch (EDB).

    The Wikileaks founder has commented on the Wikileaks' latest release and has anwered questions. Julian Assange said that the CIA is the largest intelligence organization in the world with many employees.

    He said that previously the NSA had more hacking spying tools than the CIA and a larger budget. But later, the CIA "has overtaken" the NSA. Its budget is rivalling the US Air Force now, he said.

    The CIA also reinforced its budget by creating its own drone fleet, he said.

    Wikileaks has no obligations as the whistleblowing site is just a publisher, he said. "We have professional security people who're working for us."

    Assange said that on March 12, Wikileaks contacted tech giants like Apple, Google, Cisco etc. concerning the 'Vault-7' revelations.

    "The problem is that all the good guys will get it and all the bad guys will get it," Assange said, commenting on why Wikileaks cannot publicly release information concerning issues in tech giants' production that allow the CIA to spy on people.

    Assange said that on March 17, Mozilla provided first feedback to Wikileaks, while on March 20, Microsoft first contacted the whistleblower site. Moreover, Google also replied.

    Assange said that many tech giants, including Google, have contacts with the US government. "People need to understand that," he added.

    If a manufacturer comes to Wikileaks and says that there's a flaw that is extremely difficult to fix in practice, the whistleblowing site can cooperate on the issue, Assange said.

    Instead of looking what information was released people refer to conspiracy theories to distract from the content of the revelations, Assange said, answering a question he considered "politicized" on the timing of 'Vault-7' release.

    "Vault-7 is the largest intelligence publication in history," he said.

    Earlier, Assange said that WikiLeaks seeks to work with tech companies to help them close revealed security gaps.

    Julian Assange, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of WikiLeaks speaks via video link during a press conference on the occasion of the ten year anniversary celebration of WikiLeaks in Berlin, Germany, October 4, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Axel Schmidt
    Precious Trove: Assange Can Reveal the Deepest Secrets of CIA Hacking Tools
    On March 7, WikiLeaks released the first part of what it called an unprecedentedly large archive of CIA-related classified documents.

    According to the website, a large archive comprising various viruses, malware, software vulnerability hacks and relevant documentation, was uncovered by US government hackers, which is how WikiLeaks gained access to some of the data from the trove.

    Last week, Assange sent an email to Apple, Google, Microsoft and the other IT companies mentioned in the documents. But instead of providing the companies with the details from the trove, WikiLeaks requested the companies sign off on several conditions before being able to receive the information, sources close to the matter told Motherboard.

    According to a source, among the conditions is a 90-day disclosure deadline, which would compel companies to commit to issuing a patch within three months.

    Related:

    'Vault 7': Why the CIA Sought to Get IP-Addresses of Russia's Interior Ministry
    US Accusing Russians in Yahoo Hack Attempt to Take Attention Off 'Vault 7'
    Vault 7 Leak Was an Inside Job - Former CIA Deputy Director
    'Vault 7' Leaks, Travel Ban 2.0, Albania Anti-Government Protests
    Tags:
    revelations, press briefing, Vault 7, WikiLeaks, Julian Assange
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Top Ten Best and Worst Places to Live in 2017
    Top Ten Best and Worst Places to Live in 2017
    So Much for 'European Values'...
    So Much for 'European Values'...
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok