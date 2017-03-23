US-UK Intelligence Cooperation ‘Intense, Intimate’ - Foreign Minister

© AFP 2017/ LEONHARD FOEGER / POOL US-Russia Intelligence Coordination on Syria Shows Common Aim - UK Minister

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The level of intelligence cooperation between Washington and London is very intense, and practically no secrets exist between the two countries’ intelligence services, UK Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Boris Johnson said on Thursday.

"We rely greatly on our cooperation with the United States, and that, believe me, is the relationship that is very, very intense at the moment," Johnson said. "It is an intense, intricate and intimate relationship…Virtually no secrets between the US and the UK."

Johnson is also in charge of the British Secret Intelligence Service, commonly known as MI6.

Last week, US President Donald Trump’s press secretary Sean Spicer repeated claims first made by Fox News analyst Andrew Napolitano that Obama had used UK Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) to conduct surveillance of Trump during the 2016 US presidential campaign.