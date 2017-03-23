US-UK Intelligence Cooperation ‘Intense, Intimate’ - Foreign Minister

"We rely greatly on our cooperation with the United States, and that, believe me, is the relationship that is very, very intense at the moment," Johnson said. "It is an intense, intricate and intimate relationship…Virtually no secrets between the US and the UK."
Johnson is also in charge of the British Secret Intelligence Service, commonly known as MI6.
Last week, US President Donald Trump’s press secretary Sean Spicer repeated claims first made by Fox News analyst Andrew Napolitano that Obama had used UK Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) to conduct surveillance of Trump during the 2016 US presidential campaign.
