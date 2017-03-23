Russia Wants Int'l Information Security, Hacking Convention - Foreign Minister

"In general, we believe that it is time to develop an international convention on cybersecurity, including the problem of hacking," Lavrov said at a Russian Armed Forces General Staff Military Academy lecture.
He said Russia is drafting a code of conduct in cyberspace together with its Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) partners.
"It is distributed in the UN and is intended to stimulate dialogue on the legal aspects of regulating this problem," Putin asserted.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Leave it to the Russians to come up with great ideas, starting to look like they are the only ones left with that capability.
kamisama
This should have been a thing from the moment the internet became popular.