S.Korean Foreign Ministry Condemns Attack in London, Expresses Condolences

"The Government of the Republic of Korea strongly condemns the brutal attack on civilians near the Parliament in London, the United Kingdom, on March 22," the statement on the Foreign Ministry's website said.
The government offered its condolences and vowed to join the global fight against terrorism.
According to media reports, five South Koreans were injured in the attack.
Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn reportedly said that the government would focus on bringing the wounded nationals home and protecting South Koreans in London.
