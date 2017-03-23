S.Korean Foreign Ministry Condemns Attack in London, Expresses Condolences

© REUTERS/ Eddie Keogh Multiple Foreigners Injured in London Terror Act

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, an attacker, reportedly identified as Abu Izzadeen but not yet confirmed by the police, steered his car to hit people on Westminster Bridge in the center of London. He then tried to enter the parliament building, armed with a knife. After stabbing a police officer, who was later confirmed dead at the scene, the attacker was shot.

"The Government of the Republic of Korea strongly condemns the brutal attack on civilians near the Parliament in London, the United Kingdom, on March 22," the statement on the Foreign Ministry's website said.

The government offered its condolences and vowed to join the global fight against terrorism.

According to media reports, five South Koreans were injured in the attack.

Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn reportedly said that the government would focus on bringing the wounded nationals home and protecting South Koreans in London.