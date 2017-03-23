Register
01:54 GMT +323 March 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Pilots in the cockpit of an Airbus A320 File photo

    Flying High: Pilot Who Passed Out in Cockpit Pleads Guilty to Showing Up Drunk

    © AFP 2017/ ADEK BERRY
    World
    Get short URL
    0 5 0 0

    A Canadian pilot who was found passed out in the cockpit of a Sunwing airplane before a scheduled flight has pleaded guilty to being in control of an aircraft while impaired.

    Spirit Airlines
    © AP Photo/ Lynne Sladky
    Airline Accused of Kicking Out Passenger For Exposed Cleavage
    Miroslav Gronych, 37, was in Canada on a work visa from his home nation of Slovakia.

    On New Year’s Eve, Gronych was scheduled to pilot a flight from Alberta with stops in Regina, Saskatchewan, and Winnipeg, Manitoba, before reaching the final destination of Cancun, Mexico.

    Prior to the flight’s departure, Gronych was an hour late to check-in. When he finally boarded, he was slurring his words and having trouble walking properly. His co-pilot told him that he was drunk and should probably leave the plane.

    “He seemed very nonchalant and said 'OK, if that's what you feel,’” the co-pilot testified.

    Instead of leaving, however, Gronych returned to the cockpit and sat in the pilot’s seat. He was found passed out with his face pressed against the window. After being asked to leave the plane a second time, he was held at the gate by agents until police arrived.

    “We can confirm that shortly before 7 AM local time, the gate agents, first officer and crew of Sunwing flight 595, departing from Calgary and destined for Cancun, determined that the Captain was unfit to fly and reported this accordingly,” the airline said in a statement on Facebook after the incident.

    Emirates Airline's Airbus A380
    © AFP 2017/ LEX VAN LIESHOUT / ANP
    Ex-Pilot: Emirates Airline’s First Officers ‘Bullied Into Not Calling Sick’

    “The Captain was immediately escorted off of the aircraft and the incident is now under investigation with local authorities. We are very appreciative of our crew’s diligence in handling this very unfortunate matter in accordance with procedures. We were able to secure a new Captain and are pleased to report that our customers are now en route to their destination after experiencing a minimal delay.”

    During the hearing, Gronych’s defense attorney claimed that he was not feeling well and had taken a couple of shots of vodka and some tylenol the evening before the flight and planned to call in early to say he wouldn’t be able to make it. After over-sleeping, he began receiving calls asking where he was – so he finished the bottle of vodka and made his way to the airport.

    It is unclear why he finished the bottle of alcohol.

    "Mr. Gronych put the lives of 105 people at risk,'' prosecutor Rose Greenwood said. "Hopefully he will never be permitted to fly again.''

    Gronych has been fired by the airline and was taken back into custody while the judge decides on sentencing. The prosecution has requested a three to six month sentence while the prosecution has argued for one year in jail — citing a similar case in the US where the pilot received a five-year sentence.

    Related:

    Pilot Does Something Special for International Women's Day
    Self-Driving Bus Pilot Program Comes to California
    Stranded Syrian Pilot to Ignite Diplomatic Ties Between Ankara and Damascus
    Pilot of Syrian Jet That Crashed in Turkey Says Plane Was Shot Down
    Russian Pilot Lands Plane in Beijing After Everyone Turns Around Amid Heavy Smog
    Tags:
    Sunwing, Miroslav Gronych, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    World Water Day: Earth’s Most Beautiful Waterfalls
    World Water Day: Earth's Most Beautiful Waterfalls
    You made it a question
    You Made It a Question
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok