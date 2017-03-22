Register
18:20 GMT +322 March 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Julian Assange, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of WikiLeaks speaks via video link during a press conference on the occasion of the ten year anniversary celebration of WikiLeaks in Berlin, Germany, October 4, 2016.

    Precious Trove: Assange Can Reveal the Deepest Secrets of CIA Hacking Tools

    © REUTERS/ Axel Schmidt
    World
    Get short URL
    085 0 0

    Julian Assange said that whistleblowing organization WikiLeaks is ready to provide tech companies with the details of the hacking exploits from the leak of the Central Intelligence Agency’s (CIA) data.

    Manning revealed her gender identity as a transgender female after being convicted and sentenced to 35 years in the military prison in July 2013 for leaking reams of war logs, diplomatic cables and battlefield video to the anti-secrecy website WikiLeaks in 2010.
    © Flickr/ Wikileaks Mobile Informatio
    'WikiLeaks is Trying to Carve Out a Bigger, Broader Role for Itself'
    On March 7, WikiLeaks released the first part of what it called an unprecedentedly large archive of CIA-related classified documents.

    According to the website, a large archive comprising various viruses, malware, software vulnerability hacks and relevant documentation, was uncovered by United States government hackers, which is how WikiLeaks gained access to some of the data from the trove.

    Last week, Assange sent an email to Apple, Google, Microsoft and the other IT companies mentioned in the documents. But instead of providing the companies with the details from the trove, WikiLeaks requested the companies sign off on several conditions before being able to receive the information, sources close to the matter told Motherboard.

    According to a source, among the conditions is a 90-day disclosure deadline, which would compel companies to commit to issuing a patch within three months.

    Earlier, Assange said that WikiLeaks seeks to work with tech companies to help them close revealed security gaps. This comes, as the CIA, for now, has apparently made no contact with the tech companies to disclose the vulnerabilities itself.

    Surrounded by British police WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, centre, makes a statement to the media and supporters from a window of Ecuadorian Embassy in central London.
    © AP Photo/ Sang Tan
    Time Is Running Out for WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange in Ecuadorian Embassy
    Oleg Demidov, a cybersecurity specialist and expert at the PIR-Center think-tank, suggested that Assange might have obtained exclusive information, including the code of the hacking tools used by the CIA.

    The expert said that IT companies should be very interested to receive the information.

    "They are very interested in obtaining the details on how the CIA’s hacking tools work. Much of the leaked information gives no concrete details, but in order to fix vulnerability an IT company needs to know how hacking exploit works. This is why tech firms should be very interested," Demidov told Radio Sputnik.

    Commenting on the condition set by WikiLeaks, the expert underscored that it contradicts with common practice.

    "Common practice is to provide tech companies with the information on the vulnerabilities as soon as possible, even before making the situation public. A company wants to fix the vulnerability before any information leaks. Why is Assange asking not to fix them for a certain period of time? Honestly speaking, I don’t know," Demidov concluded.

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    US Accusing Russians in Yahoo Hack Attempt to Take Attention Off 'Vault 7'
    Vault 7 Leak Was an Inside Job - Former CIA Deputy Director
    Silicon Valley Shies Away From Assange's Helping Hand Amid CIA Leaks Scandal
    WikiLeaks Video Conference With Assange Under Hacker Attack
    Tags:
    cybersecurity, hacking, WikiLeaks, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Julian Assange, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    World Water Day: Earth’s Most Beautiful Waterfalls
    World Water Day: Earth's Most Beautiful Waterfalls
    Trump Winery Cartoon
    Make America Great Again with Cheap Foreign Labor
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok