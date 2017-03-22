Turkey Asks US for Exemption From Ban on Electronics During Flights

© AP Photo/ Sang Tan In US' Footsteps? UK Bans Large Electronic Items From Cabins on Flights From Some MidEast States

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier this week, the United States announced a ban on larger electronic devices in cabin on certain direct flights to the United States, with the United Kingdom rapidly applying a similar restriction on flights from Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia and Saudi Arabia.

The minister's letter stated that Turkey complied with international security rules and the new ban would impact on the comfort of passengers, The Financial Times newspaper reported, citing a Turkish official.

Turkey is reportedly planning to appeal to the International Civil Aviation Organization.

According to the newspaper, another option offered to the Turkish security officials is to have all electronic devices of a certain size go through Explosive Detection Systems at Atatturk airport.