© AFP 2017/ ERIC PIERMONT US Secretary of State Tillerson to Visit Russia in April - State Department

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Moscow is not aware of US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's reported visit to Russia next month, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"So far it is not known about the visit. If and when we have something to add to this issue, we will immediately let you know," Ryabkov said.

A State Department spokesperson told Sputnik early Tuesday that Tillerson planned to travel to Russia in April, following media reports naming April 12 as the date of his visit.