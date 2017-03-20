Jail Sentences Insufficient to Stop Leaks of Classified Information to US Public

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director James Comey stated in a congressional testimony that locking people up can deter information being leaked to the public.

"This is simply not true," Snowden stated. "Even monstrously unjust sentences (Manning) have been shown insufficient to deter the next whistleblower."

This is simply not true. Even monstrously unjust sentences (Manning) have been shown insufficient to deter the next whistleblower. https://t.co/6oZ819FF3J — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) 20 марта 2017 г.

​In a later tweet, Snowden advised that the best method to stop future whistleblowers is for the government to stop "breaking the damn law."

During his hearing before the US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, Comey advocated that leaks should be aggressively investigated and individuals found responsible prosecuted.