Passenger Plane With 44 on Board Crashes in South Sudan - Reports

A South Supreme Airlines plane carrying 44 people crashed at South Sudan's Wau airport. The number of casualties is unclear.

#BREAKING: South Supreme Airlines plane has crashed at Wau Airport in South Sudan; at least 9 pulled out alive, many feared dead. pic.twitter.com/3SopNFaPZG — chill (@chiIIum) March 20, 2017

​At least 9 people were reportedly pulled out from the debris alive.

Updates: 9 people reportedly pulled out from the debris alive; rushed to the hospital #SouthSudan Wau plane crash — Eye Radio Juba (@EyeRadioJuba) March 20, 2017

​According to the local official cited by BBC Africa, the plane was coming from the South Sudan's capital Juba.

