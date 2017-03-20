Passenger Plane With 44 on Board Crashes in South Sudan - Reports

A South Supreme Airlines plane carrying 44 people crashed at South Sudan's Wau airport. The number of casualties is unclear.
#BREAKING: South Supreme Airlines plane has crashed at Wau Airport in South Sudan; at least 9 pulled out alive, many feared dead. pic.twitter.com/3SopNFaPZG— chill (@chiIIum) March 20, 2017
At least 9 people were reportedly pulled out from the debris alive.
Updates: 9 people reportedly pulled out from the debris alive; rushed to the hospital #SouthSudan Wau plane crash— Eye Radio Juba (@EyeRadioJuba) March 20, 2017
According to the local official cited by BBC Africa, the plane was coming from the South Sudan's capital Juba.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)