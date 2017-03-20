Register
20 March 2017
    Buildings destroyed during combat activities in the residential part of Ancient Palmyra in Homs Governorate, Syria

    Russian Lawmakers Discuss Syria Parliament's Constitution With Assad - Slutsky

    Lawmakers from Russia's State Duma and PACE representatives favor the establishment of a constitutional commission in the Syrian parliament, chairman of the Duma's international affairs committee said Monday.

    DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — Lawmakers from Russia's State Duma, the lower house of parliament, and PACE representatives discussed with Syrian President Bashar Assad the establishment of a constitutional commission in the Syrian parliament, Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the Duma's international affairs committee, said Monday.

    "We have discussed… the details of the constitutional process and the establishment of a constitutional commission in parliament. We are now to discuss it with parliamentary speaker Hadiyeh Abbas," Slutsky said.

    He said that the establishment of a constitutional commission in the Syrian parliament would lead to qualitative shifts in the intra-Syrian dialogue.

    Slutsky added that the issue of establishing a special working group on constitutional issues at the platform of intra-Syrian dialogue in Geneva had also been touched upon during the discussions.

      Mats Oskar Liljedahl
      Syria and Iran among other arabic nations should take steps to decrease their population. Past rapid increase in population is the main reason for their internal and external conflicts.
