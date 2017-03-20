Russian Lawmakers Discuss Syria Parliament's Constitution With Assad - Slutsky

"We have discussed… the details of the constitutional process and the establishment of a constitutional commission in parliament. We are now to discuss it with parliamentary speaker Hadiyeh Abbas," Slutsky said.
He said that the establishment of a constitutional commission in the Syrian parliament would lead to qualitative shifts in the intra-Syrian dialogue.
Slutsky added that the issue of establishing a special working group on constitutional issues at the platform of intra-Syrian dialogue in Geneva had also been touched upon during the discussions.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Syria and Iran among other arabic nations should take steps to decrease their population. Past rapid increase in population is the main reason for their internal and external conflicts.
Mats Oskar Liljedahl