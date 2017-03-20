Russian Lawmakers Discuss Syria Parliament's Constitution With Assad - Slutsky

© REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki Premature to Discuss Details of Proposed National Autonomies in Syria - Kremlin

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — Lawmakers from Russia's State Duma, the lower house of parliament, and PACE representatives discussed with Syrian President Bashar Assad the establishment of a constitutional commission in the Syrian parliament, Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the Duma's international affairs committee, said Monday.

"We have discussed… the details of the constitutional process and the establishment of a constitutional commission in parliament. We are now to discuss it with parliamentary speaker Hadiyeh Abbas," Slutsky said.

He said that the establishment of a constitutional commission in the Syrian parliament would lead to qualitative shifts in the intra-Syrian dialogue.

Slutsky added that the issue of establishing a special working group on constitutional issues at the platform of intra-Syrian dialogue in Geneva had also been touched upon during the discussions.