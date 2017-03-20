US Policy Toward NATO Unlikely to Change Under Trump's Administration - Envoy

"I think it's too early to say whether it will change or not. Yes, indeed, US President Donald Trump has formulated a number of points, but it is clear that the US administration will need additional time to translate these points into specific positions on a range of dossiers and security issues. But, nevertheless, it is quite obvious that two new elements will be present in the administration's policy toward NATO," Grushko said.
"As far as we can say by studying statements, publications, talking with many people, there is no great appetite among the allies, I use the NATO language, to plunge NATO into some kind of a new operation. In addition, it must be taken into account that all countries, I emphasize, all NATO countries, individually participate in [anti-IS] coalition led by the United States," Grushko stressed.
The US-led coalition of 68 nations is conducting airstrikes, ground-based and rocket-propelled artillery fire against Daesh in Syria and Iraq. The strikes in Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the UN Security Council or the government of President Bashar Assad.
