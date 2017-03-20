US Policy Toward NATO Unlikely to Change Under Trump's Administration - Envoy

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — It is still too early to say if the US policy toward NATO will change under the administration of Donald Trump, Russian envoy to NATO Alexander Grushko told Sputnik.

"I think it's too early to say whether it will change or not. Yes, indeed, US President Donald Trump has formulated a number of points, but it is clear that the US administration will need additional time to translate these points into specific positions on a range of dossiers and security issues. But, nevertheless, it is quite obvious that two new elements will be present in the administration's policy toward NATO," Grushko said.

The envoy added that these elements were allies' increased military spending and NATO's larger, more active participation in the fight against Daesh (banned in Russia).

"As far as we can say by studying statements, publications, talking with many people, there is no great appetite among the allies, I use the NATO language, to plunge NATO into some kind of a new operation. In addition, it must be taken into account that all countries, I emphasize, all NATO countries, individually participate in [anti-IS] coalition led by the United States," Grushko stressed.

The US-led coalition of 68 nations is conducting airstrikes, ground-based and rocket-propelled artillery fire against Daesh in Syria and Iraq. The strikes in Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the UN Security Council or the government of President Bashar Assad.