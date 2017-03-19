Wake Up, Slowcoach! Twitter Ridicules Ukraine FM's Crimea 'Delirium'

March 18 marked the third anniversary of Crimea's reunification with Russia following the referendum held two days earlier. It was marked with festivities in the Russian Federation.

Ukraine, however, still won't face up to the fact that reunification was the will of the residents of the Republic of Crimea.

"Three years ago the freedom was taken away from Crimean people. There can be no compromise on freedom.We will get it back together," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavel Klimkin tweeted on the anniversary.

@PavloKlimkin @MFA_Ukraine First time ever freedom was "taken away" by popular vote. Makes you wonder how do you define freedom.. — Giorgos Papadopoulos (@papadogiorgas) 18 марта 2017 г.

​The tweet caused a backlash in social media with many responding to the claim, calling it a "political delirium, which has nothing to do with reality."

@PavloKlimkin политический бред ничего не имеющий общего с реальностью — Pavel Ivanov (@vitboy) 18 марта 2017 г.

​"You call Ukrainian mess a freedom? We've had enough of it for 23 years! You'll free us from money, prosperity and peace," tweeted one user, apparently from Crimea.

@PavloKlimkin Украинский бардак — это свобода? Нам её хватило за 23 года. Ты освободишь,от денег,благополучия и мира. — Александр Пиун (@piun_a) March 18, 2017

​​Russian politicians were also quick to respond.

"What a slowcoach! They have been free for three years already," tweeted Russia's Deputy Prime Minister in charge of Defense Industry Dmitry Rogozin.

Ну и тормоз! Они уже три года как свободны https://t.co/xLk0Mh3bJy — Дмитрий Рогозин (@Rogozin) 19 марта 2017 г.

​A member of the Russian parliament's upper house, the Federation Council, Senator Alexei Pushkov also tweeted on the issue.

"Klimkin promises "to return freedom" to the residents of Crimea. But they have already chosen freedom from blockades, bombardments, torture and persecution. The train has gone, Klimkin," he wrote.

Климкин обещает "вернуть свободу" жителям Крыма. Но они уже выбрали свободу от блокад, обстрелов, пыток и преследований. Поезд ушел, Климкин — Алексей Пушков (@Alexey_Pushkov) 18 марта 2017 г.

​Other users meanwhile wondered how could Ukraine return what does not belong to it. With many noting that Crimea "has never been part of Ukraine."