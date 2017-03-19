Register
    Russia marks third anniversary of Crimea's accession to the Russian Federation.

    Wake Up, Slowcoach! Twitter Ridicules Ukraine FM's Crimea 'Delirium'

    Three years after Crimea's accession to the Russian Federation, which was marked with festivities in Russia on Saturday, Ukraine's Foreign Minister tweeted that freedom was "taken away" from the peninsular and vowed to return it. Of course, Russian politicians didn't take this lying down.

    March 18 marked the third anniversary of Crimea's reunification with Russia following the referendum held two days earlier. It was marked with festivities in the Russian Federation.

    Ukraine, however, still won't face up to the fact that reunification was the will of the residents of the Republic of Crimea.

    "Three years ago the freedom was taken away from Crimean people. There can be no compromise on freedom.We will get it back together," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavel Klimkin tweeted on the anniversary.

    ​The tweet caused a backlash in social media with many responding to the claim, calling it a "political delirium, which has nothing to do with reality."

    ​"You call Ukrainian mess a freedom? We've had enough of it for 23 years! You'll free us from money, prosperity and peace," tweeted one user, apparently from Crimea.

    ​​Russian politicians were also quick to respond.

    "What a slowcoach! They have been free for three years already," tweeted Russia's Deputy Prime Minister in charge of Defense Industry Dmitry Rogozin.

    ​A member of the Russian parliament's upper house, the Federation Council, Senator Alexei Pushkov also tweeted on the issue.

    "Klimkin promises "to return freedom" to the residents of Crimea. But they have already chosen freedom from blockades, bombardments, torture and persecution. The train has gone, Klimkin," he wrote.

    ​Other users meanwhile wondered how could Ukraine return what does not belong to it. With many noting that Crimea "has never been part of Ukraine."

      avatar
      anne00marie
      Why did Crimea, over 80% of the electorate and over 90%, vote to return home to Russia. They never got the chance, when it was stolen from Russia in 1954. It could not be owing to what Presidential Candidates were stating they wished to do to the 8 million, Russian speaking citizens of Ukraine, or the Korsun Massacre, now could it? Without any blood loss, Crimea, following in the footsteps of the US, on 4 July 1776, used self determination and the will of the people, to return home. The US used it, to gain independence from Great Britain. Scotland used the same argument, when they wanted independence. Just like the people from the Falkland Islands, used the argument, whether to be aligned with Argenina or the UK. Just like so many other nations. The United Nations Charter is based on self determination and the will of the people. Just fascist Ukraine, has a problem understanding that part of the equation.
    • Reply
      NATOisEVIL
      I am sorry to say it Ukraine, but that's the way it goes when you play with EU and NATO. You are playing with the devil.
    • Reply
      avatar
      ivanwa88
      You cant fix stupid and hes as stupid as stupid can be full stop.
      Distorted reality borne of using hard drugs it destroys the minds capacity to rationalize fact from fiction.
