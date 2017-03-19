Wake Up, Slowcoach! Twitter Ridicules Ukraine FM's Crimea 'Delirium'

March 18 marked the third anniversary of Crimea's reunification with Russia following the referendum held two days earlier. It was marked with festivities in the Russian Federation.
Ukraine, however, still won't face up to the fact that reunification was the will of the residents of the Republic of Crimea.
"Three years ago the freedom was taken away from Crimean people. There can be no compromise on freedom.We will get it back together," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavel Klimkin tweeted on the anniversary.
@PavloKlimkin @MFA_Ukraine First time ever freedom was "taken away" by popular vote. Makes you wonder how do you define freedom..— Giorgos Papadopoulos (@papadogiorgas) 18 марта 2017 г.
The tweet caused a backlash in social media with many responding to the claim, calling it a "political delirium, which has nothing to do with reality."
@PavloKlimkin политический бред ничего не имеющий общего с реальностью— Pavel Ivanov (@vitboy) 18 марта 2017 г.
"You call Ukrainian mess a freedom? We've had enough of it for 23 years! You'll free us from money, prosperity and peace," tweeted one user, apparently from Crimea.
@PavloKlimkin Украинский бардак — это свобода? Нам её хватило за 23 года. Ты освободишь,от денег,благополучия и мира.— Александр Пиун (@piun_a) March 18, 2017
Russian politicians were also quick to respond.
"What a slowcoach! They have been free for three years already," tweeted Russia's Deputy Prime Minister in charge of Defense Industry Dmitry Rogozin.
Ну и тормоз! Они уже три года как свободны https://t.co/xLk0Mh3bJy— Дмитрий Рогозин (@Rogozin) 19 марта 2017 г.
A member of the Russian parliament's upper house, the Federation Council, Senator Alexei Pushkov also tweeted on the issue.
"Klimkin promises "to return freedom" to the residents of Crimea. But they have already chosen freedom from blockades, bombardments, torture and persecution. The train has gone, Klimkin," he wrote.
Климкин обещает "вернуть свободу" жителям Крыма. Но они уже выбрали свободу от блокад, обстрелов, пыток и преследований. Поезд ушел, Климкин— Алексей Пушков (@Alexey_Pushkov) 18 марта 2017 г.
Other users meanwhile wondered how could Ukraine return what does not belong to it. With many noting that Crimea "has never been part of Ukraine."
Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete Why did Crimea, over 80% of the electorate and over 90%, vote to return home to Russia. They never got the chance, when it was stolen from Russia in 1954. It could not be owing to what Presidential Candidates were stating they wished to do to the 8 million, Russian speaking citizens of Ukraine, or the Korsun Massacre, now could it? Without any blood loss, Crimea, following in the footsteps of the US, on 4 July 1776, used self determination and the will of the people, to return home. The US used it, to gain independence from Great Britain. Scotland used the same argument, when they wanted independence. Just like the people from the Falkland Islands, used the argument, whether to be aligned with Argenina or the UK. Just like so many other nations. The United Nations Charter is based on self determination and the will of the people. Just fascist Ukraine, has a problem understanding that part of the equation. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I am sorry to say it Ukraine, but that's the way it goes when you play with EU and NATO. You are playing with the devil. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete You cant fix stupid and hes as stupid as stupid can be full stop.
anne00marie
NATOisEVIL
ivanwa88
Distorted reality borne of using hard drugs it destroys the minds capacity to rationalize fact from fiction.