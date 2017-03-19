US Cargo Spacecraft Dragon Detached From ISS to Return to Earth - NASA

© Photo: Roscosmos NASA Experiment Will Result in Coldest Spot in Universe Aboard International Space Station

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)The Dragon spacecraft is the only capsule capable of delivering cargo from ISS to Earth. The spacecraft was launched on February 19 and will deliver 2.5 tonnes of spent materials and results of scientific experiments.

"Everything from stem cells that could help us understand how human cancers start and spread after being exposed to near zero-gravity, to equipment that is paving the way toward servicing and refueling satellites while they’re in orbit will be on board," the statement on NASA's website said.

The detachment was traditionally launched by the specialists on Earth with the help of Canadarm2 robotic arm, after which ISS Commander Shane Kimbrough and Flight Engineer Thomas Pesquet released the capsule.

The capsule is expected to splash down in the Pacific Ocean around 15:00 GMT.

