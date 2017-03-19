Register
    Kurdish protesters demonstrate on their way to the Kurdish spring festival Newroz with placards reading No to dictatorship and the portrait of the leader of the Kurdistan PKK Workers' Party, Abdullah Ocalan in the city center of Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on March 18, 2017

    Turkey Condemns PKK Rally in Germany

    © AFP 2017/ Boris Roessler / dpa
    Ankara condemned Germany’s decision to allow Kurdistan Workers’ Party’s (PKK) supporters’ march in Frankfurt, Turkish media reported Sunday, citing the Foreign Ministry’s statement.

    Turkish soldiers. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Burhan Ozbilici
    Turkey Launches Anti-PKK Operation in Country's Eastern Tunceli Province
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) According to the Anadolu news agency, the ministry called Germany allowing use of PKK symbols during the marching a “thought-provoking case” and informed Germany’s ambassador in Ankara about the discomfort on the issue.

    German officials allowed around 9,000 people to march in Frankfurt with PKK posters and flags, shouting slogans against Turkey, the agency reported.

    The relations between Ankara and Berlin worsened when authorities in several German cities banned earlier in March Turkish officials’ campaign meetings ahead of a vote on the constitutional reform that would expand Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's powers. Similarly, the Dutch authorities refused landing for Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who was to meet with Turkish expats in the Netherlands. The diplomatic row between the states further deteriorated, with the Turkish president comparing German and Dutch authorities' behavior to Nazism.

    The PKK is outlawed as a terrorist organization in Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

