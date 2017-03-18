G20 Finance Ministers Agree on Trade Provisions in Draft Communique

BADEN-BADEN (Germany) (Sputnik) — The draft of final joint communique of meeting, which gathered G20 finance ministers and central bank chiefs, has been agreed and includes provisions on international trade, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schauble said on Saturday.

"We have talked a lot about the trade policy and agreed on provisions on trade policy… We do not want unfair competition. We are all convinced that the global trade may strengthen our economies. Trade contributes to our economies," Schauble said at a press conference.

The first meeting of G20 financial ministers after US presidential election takes place against the backdrop of possible protectionism measures repeatedly announced by US President Donald Trump.