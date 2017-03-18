Register
17:14 GMT +318 March 2017
Live
    Search
    People stand by as Syrian civil defence volunteers, known as the White Helmets, dig through the rubble of a mosque following a reported airstrike on a mosque in the village of Al-Jineh in Aleppo province on March 17, 2017

    Less-Than-Friendly Fire: US Conducts Too Many 'Mistaken' Airstrikes in Syria

    © AFP 2017/ Omar haj kadour
    World
    Get short URL
    0 5210

    In an interview with Sputnik, Middle East expert Abbas Juma heaped scorn on the US for its unsanctioned air strikes in Syria, which have already claimed the lives of scores of civilians and Syrian Army soldiers.

    March 7, 2017 frame grab from video provided by Arab 24 network, shows fighters from the Syrian Democratic forces standing near U.S military vehicles on the outskirts of the Syrian town, Manbij, a flashpoint between Turkish troops and allied Syrian fighters and U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters, in al-Asaliyah village, Aleppo province, Syria
    © AP Photo/ Arab 24 network
    US' 'New Role' in Syria 'Reflects the Limits of Its Capacity'
    On Friday, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz quoted Syrian activists as saying that that at least 35 people had been killed in a rebel-held area in Syria's Idlib as a result of a US airstrike that hit a mosque.

    UK-based Syrian dissident Rami Abdulrahman put the death toll at 42, stressing that most of those killed were civilians. A US Central Command (CENTCOM) spokesman, for his part, said that the US airstrike carried out in Idlib in northern Syria, did not target nor hit a mosque.

    "We did not target any mosques. What we did target was destroyed. There is a mosque within 50 feet of that building that is still standing," Col. John J. Thomas said, as cited by the New York Times late on Thursday, adding that the investigation would be conducted to establish whether civilians had been killed or injured by the strike.

    People inspect the damage at a site hit by airstrikes in the city of Idlib, Syria February 7, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Ammar Abdullah
    People inspect the damage at a site hit by airstrikes in the city of Idlib, Syria February 7, 2017

    Speaking to Sputnik, Abbas Juma said that similar "mistakes" are made by the US and its allies on a regular basis, a fact he believes should be cause for alarm.

    "These mistaken air strikes take place very often. Of course, this is a war and this is a battlefield, where anything can happen. But the frequency of such 'mistakes' that lead to dozens of deaths among civilians and Syrian Army soldiers and their allies, is very annoying both to me and other people," he said.

    "It seems to me that no one can guarantee that this will not happen again. I suspect that such 'mistakes' will occur regularly," according to Juma.

    He also noted that the mainstream media as a rule prefers to shift the blame for similar air strikes to Russia and the Syrian Army, in an apparent bid to demonize the political image of Moscow and Damascus.

    "[When such incidents occur] the Western media quickly attacks Russia and they don't care about the fact that half an hour after an incident, there will be thousands of confirmations that it was the US or the terrorists who did it. The main thing is that the 'demonic' background [the scapegoating of Russia and the Syrian Army] has been established. Regrettably, this is how mainstream media currently works," Juma said.

    In February, Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) said in a monthly report that the US-led coalition airstrikes have resulted in the unintentional deaths of 199 civilians in Iraq and Syria since 2014.

    U.S. fighters stand near military vehicles, north of Raqqa city, Syria November 6, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    US Dispatches New Batch of Armored Vehicles, Military Personnel to Syria for Raqqa Offensive
    The coalition is still assessing 10 reports of civilian casualties related to separate airstrikes in September, November and December 2016.

    The US-led coalition of 68 nations is conducting airstrikes, ground-based attacks and rocket-propelled artillery fire against the Daesh in Syria and Iraq.

    The strikes in Iraq are being conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    US Strike in Syria's Aleppo Targeted Adjacent Building, Not Mosque - Pentagon
    US Confirms Strike Near Syria's Idlib Following Reports of Multiple Casualties
    US May Send Additional 1,000 Troops to Back Anti-Daesh Op in Syria's Raqqa
    US Marine Corps Unit Arrives in Northern Syria
    Tags:
    terrorists, air strike, soldiers, incident, war, media, Syrian Army, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Aquatic Fairytale: A Moscow School Teaches Women How to Become Mermaids
    Aquatic Fairytale: A Moscow School Teaches Women How to Become Mermaids
    Secret Service Laptop Cartoon
    Secret Service, Public Property?
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok