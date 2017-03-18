Turkish Foreign Minister Calls on EU to Implement Visa Liberalization Deal

“If the EU does not implement visa liberalization, we have three interconnected agreements. The re-admission and immigration agreement. At that time, the other two agreements are, of course, not applied naturally,” Cavusoglu said at a meeting with business leaders in Ankara on Friday as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.
He added that this was “not a threat or a bluff.”
Ankara and Brussels agreed on a deal in March 2016, under which Turkey pledged to take back all undocumented migrants who arrive in the European Union through its territory in exchange for Syrian refugees accommodated in Turkey, on a one-for-one basis. In return, the bloc said it would accelerate the Turkish EU accession bid and introduce a visa-free regime, as well as provide financial aid to Turkey to cover the costs of migrant reception.
