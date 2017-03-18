Former US Treasury Sec. Urges for Cooperation Between US, Chinese Businesses

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Former US Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson urged on Saturday to seek “common ground” for a cooperation between US and Chinese businesses.

“It is more critical than ever that China and the United States find common ground given today's uncertain political environment,” Paulson said, speaking at the China Development Forum 2017 in Beijing as quoted by the Xinhua news agency.

He added that subnational leadership and private sector in both countries were “especially critical” in light of the leadership change in the United States.

During his presidential campaign, US President Donald Trump repeatedly threatened to impose higher import barriers on Chinese goods, which sparked fears of a trade war between two of the world's leading economies.

