Russia, India Finalizing Agreement on Fighter Jet Development Work - Minister

© Sputnik/ Valeriy Melnikov India to Develop 5th-Generation Jet With Russia Only if Gets Technologies

–

NEW DELHI (Sputnik)On Thursday, Indian media reported that the country was ready to develop the project with Russia only under the condition of complete transfer of technology.

"It's not free transmitted, it is not a gift, money is invested in this project. The first part [of agreement] is already under implementation. We are talking at the moment about completion of the negotiations of the second stage — research and development work, which is set to co-financing," Manturov said, adding that the Indian side would also have equal rights on possessing the technology in case of co-financing.

The FGFA project is part of the "Make in India" initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014. In the project, the Russian side is represented by the Sukhoi aircraft manufacturer and the Indian side by the Hindustan Aeronautics.

The agreement will be reportedly designed for six years, with estimated cost of 127 aircraft amounting to $25 billion.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!