15:28 GMT +317 March 2017
    Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn (File)

    Kaspersky Lab Paid Flynn in 2015 for Taking Part in Cybersecurity Forum in US

    © AP Photo/ Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA
    217320

    Russian cybersecurity company Kaspersky Lab said Friday it had paid former US National Security Adviser Michael Flynn a fee in 2015 for his participation in an expert forum on cybersecurity in Washington.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Hill newspaper wrote Thursday citing documents obtained by the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee that Flynn had received over $56,000 in payments in 2015 for work carried out for Russian companies, including Kaspersky Lab.

    "A subsidiary of Kaspersky Lab, Kaspersky Government Security Solutions (now KGSS Inc.) paid General Michael Flynn a fee for his speech at the Government Cybersecurity Forum held by KGSS Inc. in Washington in 2015," the company's press service told Sputnik Friday.

    In February, Flynn announced his resignation following media reports on his failure to disclose the extent of contacts with Russian officials to US President Donald Trump's administration. In his resignation letter, the ex-security adviser said he inadvertently briefed Vice President Mike Pence and others with incomplete information regarding the communications with Russian Ambassador to United States Sergei Kislyak.

    Russia's Kaspersky Lab Checking WikiLeaks' Data on Vulnerabilities
    Fake E-wallets Looming Threat for Consumers' Money, Warns Kaspersky
    Kaspersky Lab Department Head Arrested Over Treason Charges - Reports
    Kaspersky Lab Notes Increase in Hacker Attacks on Russian State Websites
    Kaspersky Lab, Michael Flynn, United States, Russia
      jas
      Who cares. Russia is an active foreign country to the US. Look at Hillary Clinton, BILLIONS, with a B. Sputnik has nothing to write about her, the Clinton Foundation and the defunct Clinton Global Initiative, which closed soon after she lost her POTUS election?
      cast235
      One thing is CLEAR. The man held info. I wouldn't had fired him, over that anyways.
      But he could had gotten a warning.

      Thru all this no one seeks Clinton contacts abroad. Trump paid for his campaign , he claims.

      Who paid Clinton's? I know China used to sponsor elections. Saudi, Israel, and other.
      Look at the DANGEROUS STUPIDITY Tillerson just did.
      Trying to FORCE UNHR, to comply with ISRAEL DEMANDS to recon Palestine as ILLEGAL people in Palestine.
      I mean, NOT only they been killing children, dividing Palestine, while U.S is PLAYING the , HOLY POPE that can solve all.
      Is worst than APARTHEID. MANY times over when children are SHOT in the legs so they cannot become fast runners when adult and other ATROCITIES,.
      They BULLDOZE Palestinian homes, their farms everything with a WINK from Washington.

      Unfortunately, TRUMP is SOLD To ISRAEL.
      This AIPAC CORRUPTION , and silence of crimes against humanity and war crimes, MUST have a price. Sooner or later.
      Wait until the PLANET quietly, begin to BOYCOTT U.S.
      A SHAME.
      U.S talks about HUMAN RIGHTS? REALLY? How could you justify Israel human rights? Ethnic Cleansing.
      I like Israel, but disagree on all this.
      And don't get me going about Russia. Where U.S, E.Um, U.K NATO been using NAZIS, WAFFEN SS to steal ex soviet territories.
      The MESS in Ukraine is the result of WAFFEN SS taking over , ILLEGALLY, since the constitution of Ukraine prohibits violent take overs.
      And Syria invasion? That's why U.S need a powerful ARMY?
      Israel attacked SYRIA, And IF Russia wants to ever ends this. it BEST get tougher.
      And ALREADY TURKEY is FLIPPING on Russia. The TRAITORS.

      And wait until Russia see what is prepared in KURIL islands. KEEP talking and giving space.
