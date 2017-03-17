Kaspersky Lab Paid Flynn in 2015 for Taking Part in Cybersecurity Forum in US

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Hill newspaper wrote Thursday citing documents obtained by the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee that Flynn had received over $56,000 in payments in 2015 for work carried out for Russian companies, including Kaspersky Lab.

"A subsidiary of Kaspersky Lab, Kaspersky Government Security Solutions (now KGSS Inc.) paid General Michael Flynn a fee for his speech at the Government Cybersecurity Forum held by KGSS Inc. in Washington in 2015," the company's press service told Sputnik Friday.

In February, Flynn announced his resignation following media reports on his failure to disclose the extent of contacts with Russian officials to US President Donald Trump's administration. In his resignation letter, the ex-security adviser said he inadvertently briefed Vice President Mike Pence and others with incomplete information regarding the communications with Russian Ambassador to United States Sergei Kislyak.