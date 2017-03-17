German Economy Minister Threatens US With Lawsuit Over Car Import Taxes

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)US President Donald Trump accused Germany of exporting more than it imports and threatened its car-making industry with a border tax on vehicles of 35 percent.

"Another possibility is that we simply sue them in the WTO. There is a special procedure for this," Zypries told Germany’s Deutschlandfunk radio.

The minister cited WTO regulations that include a 2.5-percent tax cap on car imports. But she appeared optimistic, saying she expected Trump to be reasonable about tariff policies, which cannot be changed overnight.

