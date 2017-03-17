Register
01:48 GMT +317 March 2017
Live
    Search
    An RCMP officer checks the documents of two women from Sudan after they illegally crossed the Canada-US border. (File)

    Canadian Border Guards Accused of Illegally Seizing Personal Data

    © AFP 2017/ Geoff Robins
    World
    Get short URL
    0 21905

    As the screws tighten at North American border checkpoints, new accusations have surfaced that officials with the Canada Border Services Agency illegally accessed and copied personal data from travelers seeking to enter the country.

    The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is now under investigation by the nation's federal privacy commissioner for allegations relating to the practice of forcing travelers to give up personal data, including passwords to social media accounts.

    Chrystia Freeland (File)
    © REUTERS/ Chris Wattie/File Photo
    Canada Vows to Respond Appropriately to Possible US Border Tax

    The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada, a privacy rights group under the authority of the Canadian government, stated through spokeswoman Valerie Lawton that, "It is possible that issues related to retention may be examined during our investigation," but did not refer to specific incidents of the inquiry.

    CBSA spokeswoman Line Guibert-Wolff asserted that, while there are no statistics on the practice, Canadian customs and border agents are only allowed to gather personal information for "customs purposes," and that the data can be shared with other government agencies only if it relates to national security, criminal cases or immigration. It is not known how long the agency stores the data it seizes, or in what format.

    Accusations of heavy-handed tactics by enforcement authorities have dogged border checkpoints of late, and the CBSA has not clearly delineated a policy outlining what can, and what cannot, be demanded. According to Guibert-Wolff, "The CBSA is committed to maintaining the balance between an individual's right to privacy and the safety and security of Canadians," Canada's National Post reports.

    US Customs and Border Protection Officer
    © AFP 2017/ Paul J. Richards
    Canadian Denied Entry to US After Giving Up Password to His Gay App Profile

    Added restrictions stemming from new policies put in place by the administration of US President Donald Trump have resulted, in some cases, in enforcement overreach, most recently with US border agents boarding arriving domestic flights and demanding to see travelers' identification. There have been reports of data copied from travelers' devices for later examination by US border authorities.

    According to US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) spokesman Dave Long, five times as many personal electronic device searches were performed in 2016 as were the previous year. The documented CBP searches, some 23,877, are claimed to be a fraction of the total 390 million arrivals in the US over 2016, but represent a sharp increase in the practice.

    Related:

    'Exorbitantly Expensive': 24 Senators Introduce Bill to Nix Trump's Border Wall
    Canada Contributes $5.6Mln to UN Refugee Resettlement Initiatives
    Youngest Ever Gitmo Prisoner Undergoes 19-Hour Surgery in Canada
    Canada Can Reduce Trade Costs Up to 11% Through WTO Trade Facilitation Deal
    Tags:
    border control, passwords, information, social media, border, Canada Border Services Agency, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Airtight: Russian MiG-31 Interceptor Jets Practice Defending the Sky Frontier
    Airtight: Russian MiG-31 Interceptor Jets Practice Defending the Sky Frontier
    Safe Harbor
    Crimea's Safe Harbor
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok