Register
19:44 GMT +316 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Cities of Russia. Gurzuf

    Mainstream Media Fails to Set People Against Crimea's Reunification With Russia

    © Sputnik/ Sergey Malgavko
    World
    Get short URL
    2524130

    Commenting on the recent results of a poll showing that many Europeans and Americans see Crimea as Russian, Spanish sociologist Javier Colomo Ugarte told Sputnik that it is a vivid illustration of the mainstream media's failure to persuade the public that Russia's reunification with Crimea was illegal.

    Russian regions, Crimea
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Sergeev
    Independent Poll Reveals Many Europeans, Americans See Crimea as Russian
    More than a third of Italians and Germans perceive Crimea as part of Russia; this view is also held by 26 percent of Britons, 23 percent of Americans and 20 percent of the French, according to the latest poll released by Sputnik.

    Commenting on the results, Spanish sociologist, Doctor of Historic and Geographic Sciences Javier Colomo Ugarte told Sputnik that it is largely a product of the Western mainstream media's failure in trying to persuade their audience that Crimea is not Russian. However the MSM propaganda has nothing to do with the actual facts, he said.

    "Historically, Crimea was part of Russia. With regards of its transfer to Ukraine by then Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev, it was a spontaneous decision made without any consideration of the will of the people," he told Sputnik.

    The fact is, he said, that the mainstream media never discloses the real facts. He cited as an example an actual coup d’etat which happened in Ukraine in 2014, which brought to power illegitimate authorities.

    The residents of Crimea, he said, expressed their will to reunite with Russia. The entire procedure was entirely in line with international law.
    Nobody is going to condemn the Spaniards who refused to accept the rule of Franco (Spanish general and dictator Francisco Franco (1892-1975) who ruled over Spain from 1939 until his death), who also came to power as the result of the coup d’etat, he said. Spain then started to fall apart not only due to political but also due to geographical principle.

    People attend a rally marking the third anniversary of Crimea voting to leave Ukraine and join the Russian state in central Simferopol on March 16, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ Max Vetrov
    Reunification With Russia Saved Crimea From 'Bloody Nazi Regime, Civil War and Terror' - Head
    If, for example, Catalonia had not then failed, it would have been an independent state by now. And hardly anyone would contest it.

    Similar developments are going on now in Ukraine, he said. The Crimean's should not be punished for refusing to accept Kiev's coup d’etat which led to Poroshenko taking power. Kiev should admit its defeat in the case of Crimea. If the Ukrainian authorities don't come to their senses, the same thing might happen with Donbass, he said.

    As for the poll results, the sociologist said, the people who took part in it have been persuaded that what happened in Ukraine in 2014 was a "revolution." However voters seem to have a differing opinion about Crimea. And this is despite the best attempts western mainstream media to propagate Washington's point of view. It only proves, he said, that it is very hard to prove the "illegitimacy" of Crimea's reunification with Russia.

    The US and its European allies seem to have played an important role in the reunification, he said.

    "I have no doubts that NATO leadership wanted to deploy its military infrastructure on the peninsula. And Russia, evidently, would not allow it," he concluded.

    Tags:
    poll, Crimean reunification, Javier Colomo Ugarte, Crimea, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      giorgoskaz11
      The west has to live with the fact that Crimea is Russia, period!
    • Reply
      Alan Reid
      one point here.. "I have no doubts that NATO leadership wanted to deploy its military infrastructure on the peninsula. And Russia, evidently, would not allow it," it should say Crimea would not allow it. This was Crimea's choice from start to finish about returning to Russia.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Airtight: Russian MiG-31 Interceptor Jets Practice Defending the Sky Frontier
    Airtight: Russian MiG-31 Interceptor Jets Practice Defending the Sky Frontier
    Snoop Dogg Video Cartoon
    The Donald Versus The Doggfather
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok