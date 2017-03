–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The 52nd show will take place at the Le Bourget Parc des Expositions on June 19-25.

"The Russian delegation will participate in the work of the 52nd international air show in Le Bourget and will showcase both civilian and military products," FSMTC spokesperson Maria Vorobyeva told Sputnik.

Last year, Russia exhibited only civilian aircraft at the Farnborough air show due to the Ukrainian crisis and sanctions against Russian defense companies.

