© AFP 2017/ Christophe ARCHAMBAULT Parcel Explosion Injures One Person at IMF Paris Office

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Paris prefecture said a parcel had gone off earlier in the day at the IMF office after it had been opened by a female employee, injuring her face and hands. It was addressed to the IMF and delivered by post, BFMTV said.

Lagarde said she condemned this "cowardly act of violence" and reaffirmed the IMF’s resolve to continue its work, the broadcaster reported.

Paris police prefect Michel Cadot said the explosive device was not a bomb but appeared to be a homemade device. According to information obtained by BFMTV, it was an 11.8-inch firecracker.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!