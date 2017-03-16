White House Proposes $3.1Bln to Support Israel's Security in 2018

– The White House is proposing to allocate $3.1 billion to Israel in 2018 to support the country's security and abilities to defend itself, budget's blueprint said Thursday.
"Provides $3.1 billion to meet the security assistance commitment to Israel, currently at an all-time high; ensuring that Israel has the ability to defend itself from threats and maintain its Qualitative Military Edge," the document said.
The document added that at the same time, funding of the US Department of State and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) would be reduced by 28 percent down to $25.6 billion.
Israel and the United States have enjoyed decades of fruitful cooperation in military and diplomatic spheres and the United States has been allocating billions to support Israel. US President Donald Trump has made a number of statements backing Israel during his campaign and after the victory.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete WTF!!! Israel (a nuclear weapons) country has enough money and weapons to defend itself on it's own! What Zionist boot licking moron thought this up? Israel should not get a dime until they go back to the '67 borders and give the Palestinians all the settlement buildings and lands back as a small reconciliation for sixty years of Zionist Nazism imposed on the Palestinians! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Not enough money for infrastructure, education, jobs, etc. but plenty to give to an apartheid country, military and perpetual war! I don't get it, and really tired and sick of it!!!!!!
rodneswicksculptor
rodneswicksculptor