Register
16:43 GMT +316 March 2017
Live
    Search
    The day breaks behind the White House in Washington,DC

    White House Proposes $3.1Bln to Support Israel's Security in 2018

    © AFP 2017/ PAUL J. RICHARDS
    World
    Get short URL
    23510

    According to reports, the White House is proposing to allocate $3.1 billion to Israel in 2018 to support the country's security and abilities to defend itself.

    US Department of Justice
    © Flickr/ Drew Douglas
    Israeli Defense Executive Pleads Guilty to Defrauding US Aid Program
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) The White House is proposing to allocate $3.1 billion to Israel in 2018 to support the country's security and abilities to defend itself, budget's blueprint said Thursday.

    "Provides $3.1 billion to meet the security assistance commitment to Israel, currently at an all-time high; ensuring that Israel has the ability to defend itself from threats and maintain its Qualitative Military Edge," the document said.

    The document added that at the same time, funding of the US Department of State and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) would be reduced by 28 percent down to $25.6 billion.

    Israel and the United States have enjoyed decades of fruitful cooperation in military and diplomatic spheres and the United States has been allocating billions to support Israel. US President Donald Trump has made a number of statements backing Israel during his campaign and after the victory.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Israeli Defense Executive Pleads Guilty to Defrauding US Aid Program
    Mattis Reassures Israeli Defense Chief on US Military Assistance
    Israeli Defense Minister Warns of Rift With US Over Any West Bank Annexations
    Iran Decries US Plans to Move Israel Embassy From Tel Aviv to Jerusalem
    Tags:
    security, Israel, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      rodneswicksculptor
      WTF!!! Israel (a nuclear weapons) country has enough money and weapons to defend itself on it's own! What Zionist boot licking moron thought this up? Israel should not get a dime until they go back to the '67 borders and give the Palestinians all the settlement buildings and lands back as a small reconciliation for sixty years of Zionist Nazism imposed on the Palestinians!
    • Reply
      rodneswicksculptor
      Not enough money for infrastructure, education, jobs, etc. but plenty to give to an apartheid country, military and perpetual war! I don't get it, and really tired and sick of it!!!!!!
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Airtight: Russian MiG-31 Interceptor Jets Practice Defending the Sky Frontier
    Airtight: Russian MiG-31 Interceptor Jets Practice Defending the Sky Frontier
    Snoop Dogg Video Cartoon
    The Donald Versus The Doggfather
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok