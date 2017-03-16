No Difference Between Dutch Democratic, Far-Right Parties - Turkish FM

© AFP 2017/ ADEM ALTAN Turkish FM Cavusoglu: EU Falling Apart, Future of Europe Not Pleasant at All

MOSCOW (Sputnik)On Wednesday, the Netherlands held parliamentary election. Preliminary results show a clear win for the ruling center-right People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD). The far-right Party for Freedom (PVV) headed by Geert Wilders is projected to finish on the second place.

"Now the election is over in the Netherlands… When you look at the many parties you see there is no difference between the social democrats and fascist [Geert] Wilders. All have the same mentality," Cavusoglu was quoted as saying by the Hurriyet Daily newspaper.

He added that the Dutch politicians were "dragging Europe into the abyss," warning of start of collapse and holy wars in Europe.

The relations between the Netherlands and Turkey deteriorated on March 11, when Dutch authorities refused landing for Cavusoglu, who was expected to meet with Turkish expats in the Netherlands in the run up to Turkey's mid-April constitutional referendum on bolstering the president's powers. They also denied Turkish Family and Social Affairs Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya entry into the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam.

Ankara reacted furiously, promising reciprocal actions and sanctions against the Netherlands, while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan compared the Dutch authorities' behavior to Nazism. On Monday, Turkey officially suspended high-level political contacts with the Netherlands, barred the Dutch ambassador from returning to Turkey, put all high-level political discussions with the Netherlands on hold and stopped all Dutch diplomatic flights bound for Turkey.

