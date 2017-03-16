Kremlin Dismisses Claims of Russian Agencies' Involvement in Cyberattacks in US

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — There can be no talk of the involvement of official Russian agencies, including the Federal Security Service (FSB) in cyberattacks, Kremlin spokesman Dmtiry Peskov said Thursday.

"We have repeatedly said that there can absolutely be no talk of any official involvement of any Russian agency, including the FSB, in any unlawful actions in cyberspace," Peskov told reporters.

He added that Moscow considers that Wednesday's indictment announced by the US Department of Justice of four Russian nationals over the 2014 data theft of 500 million Yahoo users not to be official.

A Northern District of California grand jury charged the FSB's Dmitry Dokuchaev and Igor Sushchin, as well as purported hackers Alexei Belan and Karim Baratov for computer hacking, economic espionage and other criminal offenses in connection with conspiracy to access Yahoo’s network and the contents of webmail accounts.