No Official Information on US Indictment of Russians in Yahoo Data Breach

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russia has not received official information from the United States on the indictment of four Russian nationals over the 2014 data theft of some 500 million Yahoo users, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

"We did not receive any information through official channels, so unfortunately we do not have the details," Peskov told reporters. "We hope that it will be possible to get some sort of official information on this matter."

The US Department of Justice announced the indictment of two FSB officers and two alleged hackers over the 2014 Yahoo data breach on Wednesday. A Northern District of California grand jury charged the FSB's Dmitry Dokuchaev and Igor Sushchin, as well as Alexsey Belan and Karim Baratov for computer hacking, economic espionage and other criminal offenses in connection with the

"Russia has always been interested, and spoke about this at various levels, in cooperation in the field of countering cybercrime and in the interests of ensuring cybersecurity. We believe that in our time this is one of the priority tasks," Peskov stressed.

