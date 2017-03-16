Independent Poll Reveals Many Europeans, Americans See Crimea as Russian

According to TNS Global, an independent research company with offices in over 80 countries, at least 34 percent of Italians and 36 percent of Germans polled believe that Crimea is an essential part of Russia, a standpoint that was shared by 26 percent of British respondents and 23 percent of Americans.

Additionally, at least 20 percent of French respondents perceive Crimea as part of Russia.

The poll coincided with the third anniversary of a referendum on Crimea's nationality, which showed that more than 90 percent of voters supported the peninsula's reunification with Russia.

© Sputnik/ Do you consider Crimea to be part of Russia?

The poll was conducted on Sputnik's behalf; respondents were asked to finish the sentence 'Based on what you have seen or heard, do you consider Crimea to be…' Their options were: 'part of Russia', 'not part of Russia', and 'I don't know'.

Interestingly, in France older respondents saw Crimea as Russian territory, which wasn't the case with Germany, where mostly young people supported the idea that Crimea is part of Russia.

The most popular answer was "I don't know." This was selected by 51 percent of Americans, 48 percent of French and 44 percent of Britons.

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich Now and Then: Crimea Referendum Anniversary

TNS Global, which conducted the poll between February 16 and February 22, is one of the largest international research companies engaged in polling.

Taking part in the poll were 5,138 respondents from France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States.

On March 16, 2014, several weeks after a violent coup deposed the democratically elected government of Ukraine in Kiev and Russian-speakers were targeted with language restrictions, Crimeans voted on whether or not to rejoin Russia.

The vast majority of the voters (96.77 percent) supported reunification. According to Mikhail Malyshev, head of the Crimean referendum commission, voter turnout was 83.1 percent.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!