Falcon 9 Rocket Launched With EchoStar 23 Satellite After Postponement - SpaceX

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)SpaceX’s Falcon 9 carrier rocket carrying the EchoStar 23 communication satellite was launched into orbit from its facility in Florida, the Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (SpaceX) said.

"Liftoff," the corporation said on its Twitter account two days after the launch was aborted due to high winds.

The fully expendable Falcon 9 will carry the EchoStar Corporation's communication satellite, the heaviest geosynchronous payload yet launched by the carrier rocket, into geosynchronous transfer orbit.

SpaceX later confirmed main engine cutoff and stage separation, saying that the second stage engine burn was underway.

