Moscow Ready to Work With US If Washington Gives Up Attempts to Deter Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The statement said that on March 15 there was a meeting of the ministry's board, at which a comprehensive analysis of the current state and prospects for the development of Russia's relations with the West was held.

"During the discussion, it was noted that at the initiative of the Western partners, our relations have degraded. At the same time, the common challenges facing the international community, including the threat of international terrorism, clearly demonstrate the vital need to rectify the current abnormal situation and return it to the path of constructive cooperation," it said.

"Russia is open to such joint work, including with the new US administration, on the understanding that equal and fair interaction is possible only on the basis of giving up attempts to deter Russia," the statement said.